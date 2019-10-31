You are here

Hong Kong stocks close higher

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 4:23 PM

The Hang Seng Index added 0.90 per cent, or 239.01 points, to 26,906.72.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with healthy gains Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for a third time this year, as investors await the release of the city's key economic growth data.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.90 per cent, or 239.01 points, to 26,906.72.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.35 per cent, or 10.26 points, to 2,929.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.76 per cent, or 12.43 points, to 1,616.19.

AFP

