Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 4:35 PM

Hong Kong stocks finished a positive week with more gains on Friday, tracking another record close in New York, with trade euphoria keeping investor sentiment buoyant.
The Hang Seng index was up 0.25 per cent, or 70.86 points, to 27,871.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.40 per cent, or 12.13 points, to 3,004.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.74 per cent, or 12.74 points, to 1,700.29.

