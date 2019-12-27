Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday after a strong cue from Wall Street, where the main indices all finished at records on strong Christmas shopping figures.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.3 per cent, or 361.21 points, to end at 28,225.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.08 per cent, or 2.31 points, to close at 3,005.04, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.68 per cent, or 11.54 points, to 1,697.91.

AFP