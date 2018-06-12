Hong Kong: Stocks close higher after summit

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Tuesday following a historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, while the focus now turns to key policy meetings at the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.13 per cent, or 39.36 points, to close at 31,103.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.89 per cent higher, or 27.02 points, at 3,079.80. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.03 per cent, or 17.98 points, to 1,759.16.

AFP