Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 4:28 PM

Hong Kong stocks finished down on Thursday after a negative cue from Wall Street and with investors worried about the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.58 per cent, or 138.89 points, to close at 24,006.45.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.31 per cent, or 8.76 points, to close at 2,819.94.

And the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 0.48 per cent, or 8.26 points, higher at 1,744.39.

