You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 4:28 PM

file6ue7somt94nhwzpd5y8.jpg
Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note following the previous day's healthy gains, with traders keeping a nervous eye on a pick-up in coronavirus infections in some countries as lockdown restrictions ease.
PHOTO: EPA

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note following the previous day's healthy gains, with traders keeping a nervous eye on a pick-up in coronavirus infections in some countries as lockdown restrictions ease.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.50 per cent, or 125.76 points, to 24,781.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.30 per cent, or 8.93 points, to 2,979.55 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.28 points to 1,947.73.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 04:21 PM
Consumer

Sony plans to wring more revenue from chip arm via subscriptions

[TOKYO] Sony Corp is developing subscription-based services for its semiconductor customers, moving beyond just...

Jun 24, 2020 04:10 PM
Technology

Huawei opens Shanghai flagship store as US pressure grows

[SHANGHAI] Chinese telecom giant Huawei opened its second global flagship store in Shanghai on Wednesday, part of...

Jun 24, 2020 04:04 PM
Transport

Probe finds procedure violations in Pakistan airliner crash, minister says

[ISLAMABAD] An investigation into the Pakistan airliner that killed 97 last month has found that its pilots and air...

Jun 24, 2020 03:59 PM
Government & Economy

Iran says it's ready for talks if US apologises over nuclear pact

[DUBAI] Iran would be open to talks with the United States if Washington apologises for exiting a 2015 nuclear deal...

Jun 24, 2020 03:54 PM
Banking & Finance

Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun released from custody

[MUNICH] Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun, who was arrested on suspicion of falsifying the German payments firm's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.