[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended on a negative note Friday as investors returned from a public holiday, with concerns about a second wave of virus infections weighing on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.93 per cent, or 231.59 points, to 24,549.99.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.

