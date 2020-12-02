You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 4:23 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished slightly lower Wednesday as profit-taking and concerns over local infections offset optimism over a vaccine roll-out and fresh hopes for a new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.13 per cent, or 35.10 points, to 26,532.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 per cent, or 2.56 points, to 3,449.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.16 per cent, or 3.65 points, to 2,290.21.

