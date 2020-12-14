You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 4:21 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note on Monday as worries about virus infections around the world offset vaccine optimism.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.44 per cent, or 116.35 points, to 26,389.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.66 per cent, or 21.93 points, to 3,369.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.07 per cent, or 23.75 points, to 2,247.69.

AFP

