You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 4:23 PM

AK_hkstocks_2101.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday as profit-takers moved in after five days of gains that have pushed the market to its highest in 20 months.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.12 per cent, or 34.71 points, to 29,927.76 after earlier topping 30,000 for the first time since April 2019.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.07 per cent, or 38.17 points, to 3,621.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.53 per cent, or 36.82 points, to 2,449.37.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 04:37 PM
Government & Economy

38 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including four in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 38 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on Thursday (Jan 21), taking Singapore's total...

Jan 21, 2021 04:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan leaves interest rates unchanged amid gloomy outlook

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan left its main policy unchanged after forecasting the economy will regain more lost growth...

Jan 21, 2021 04:04 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend gains on strong export data, Wall St boost

[SEOUL] South Korean shares extended gains to a third straight session on Thursday, tracking a record close in Wall...

Jan 21, 2021 03:56 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at 11-month high as jobs data fans optimism

[SYDNEY] Australian shares finished at their highest in 11 months on Thursday as strong employment data instilled...

Jan 21, 2021 03:48 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes at 30-year high as Biden inauguration sparks optimism

[TOKYO] Japanese shares hit their highest close in 30 years, taking cues from solid overnight performances on Wall...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says Wilmar deserves a higher valuation multiple than CPO peers

CICT's malls post rental reversion of negative 6.6% in FY20

Gaming revenue at Genting Singapore bouncing back on domestic market demand

Stocks to watch: CICT, SIAEC, GK Goh, SIIC Environment, GHY Culture & Media

Semi-detached unit sees fierce bidding in year's first property auction

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for