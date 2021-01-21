Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday as profit-takers moved in after five days of gains that have pushed the market to its highest in 20 months.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.12 per cent, or 34.71 points, to 29,927.76 after earlier topping 30,000 for the first time since April 2019.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.07 per cent, or 38.17 points, to 3,621.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.53 per cent, or 36.82 points, to 2,449.37.

AFP