Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Hong Kong stocks fell Thursday, reversing early gains as relief at a US and EU agreement to ease trade tensions was offset by disappointing Wall Street earnings.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell Thursday, reversing early gains as relief at a US and EU agreement to ease trade tensions was offset by disappointing Wall Street earnings.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.48 per cent, or 139.76 points, to 28,781.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.74 per cent, or 21.42 points, to 2,882.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.92 per cent, or 14.99 points, to 1,609.73.

AFP