You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 4:31 PM

file70yoe8ih6f43zacgngc.jpg
Hong Kong stocks fell Thursday, reversing early gains as relief at a US and EU agreement to ease trade tensions was offset by disappointing Wall Street earnings.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell Thursday, reversing early gains as relief at a US and EU agreement to ease trade tensions was offset by disappointing Wall Street earnings.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.48 per cent, or 139.76 points, to 28,781.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.74 per cent, or 21.42 points, to 2,882.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.92 per cent, or 14.99 points, to 1,609.73.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
5 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Forbes.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes

Jul 26, 2018
Real Estate

Katong Plaza, Fortune Park collective sale tender closing dates extended

Jul 26, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore industrial prices, rents continue to stabilise in Q2

Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascott to manage 1,600 units in the Philippines in tie-up with developer Cebu Landmasters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening