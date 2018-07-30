Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Hong Kong stocks ended down on Monday, tracking Wall Street's drop at the end of last week and with investors closely watching upcoming key central bank meetings.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended down on Monday, tracking Wall Street's drop at the end of last week and with investors closely watching upcoming key central bank meetings.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.25 per cent, or 71.15 points, to 28,733.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.16 per cent, or 4.54 points, to 2,869.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.39 per cent, or 22.29 points, to 1,576.79.

AFP