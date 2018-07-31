Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Hong Kong stocks ended down on Tuesday, after US tech equities suffered a significant tumble and as investors digested a Bank of Japan decision to tweak its monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.52 per cent, or 150.12 points, to 28,583.01.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.26 per cent, or 7.35 points, to 2,876.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.02 per cent, or 0.38 points, to 1,576.41.

AFP