[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down Monday as investor jitters over the increasingly fractious US-China trade war refused to ease.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.24 per cent, or 65.84 points, to 27,288.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended 1.38 per cent higher, or 39.39 points, at 2,892.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 2.51 per cent, or 37.49 points, to close at 1,533.52.

AFP