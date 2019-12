The Hang Seng index was off 0.46 per cent, or 129.64 points, to end the session at 28,189.75.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Tuesday as traders followed a weak lead from Wall Street and took year-end profits.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.33 per cent, or 10.10 points, to close at 3,050.12.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, grew 0.55 per cent, or 9.44 points, to 1,722.95.

