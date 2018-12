Hong Kong stocks closed down Monday at the end of half-day trading session as the exchange went into a two day Christmas break.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.40 per cent, or 102.04 points, to 25,651.38.

Markets will resume trading on Thursday, Dec 27.

