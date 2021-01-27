You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower with eye on US

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 4:25 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday in the red, extending the previous day's steep losses, as investors track US stimulus developments while looking forward to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng fell 0.32 per cent, or 93.73 points, to 29,297.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.11 per cent, or 3.91 points, to 3,573.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.28 per cent, or 6.76 points, to 2,420.92.

