Hong Kong: Stocks close on a high

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed on a positive note Tuesday, in line with a broad Asia advance and following a rally on Wall Street, while investors welcomed a surprisingly strong factory activity report out of China.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.85 per cent, or 428.37 points, to 23,603.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.11 per cent, or 3.08 points, to 2,750.30, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.51 per cent, or 8.38 points, to 1,665.93.

AFP