Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply higher

Hong Kong stocks rallied with Shanghai Thursday on hopes China and the US can ease trade tensions, while market heavyweight Tencent surged on the back of better-than-expected earnings.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied with Shanghai Thursday on hopes China and the US can ease trade tensions, while market heavyweight Tencent surged on the back of better-than-expected earnings.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.75 per cent, or 448.91 points, to close at 26,103.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.36 per cent, or 35.93 points, higher to 2,668.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.45 per cent, or 20.04 points, to 1,398.40.

AFP