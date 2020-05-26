You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply higher

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 4:27 PM

doc7aqmvnlt3911l7b03588_doc6uxafb2ezmaadwgpaqu.jpg
Hong Kong shares rallied Tuesday as worries over a controversial Chinese security law proposed for the city were overshadowed by hopes for the global economy as governments continue to ease lockdown restrictions.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied Tuesday as worries over a controversial Chinese security law proposed for the city were overshadowed by hopes for the global economy as governments continue to ease lockdown restrictions.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.88 per cent, or 432.42 points, to 23,384.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.01 per cent, or 28.58 points, to 2,846.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 2.21 per cent, or 38.70 points, to 1,789.52.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 04:27 PM
Transport

Lufthansa unit Eurowings to cut a third of head-office staff

[DUESSELDORF] Eurowings, the low-cost airline owned by Lufthansa, said it would cut a third of the jobs at its...

May 26, 2020 04:26 PM
Garage

Data analytics startup Bonza bags funding from East Ventures

DATA analytics startup Bonza on Tuesday said it has received seed funding from early-stage venture capital firm East...

May 26, 2020 04:25 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: Government tenants to get rental waivers of up to 2 months

THE Singapore government is extending rental relief for its tenants while ensuring that these measures flow through...

May 26, 2020 04:23 PM
Life & Culture

Couples who eat together may not stay together

[NEW YORK] Since the global pandemic lockdown began, Marianne Andrews, Jonathan Miller and their two teenagers have...

May 26, 2020 04:18 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: New law to mandate landlords grant temporary rental waiver to SME tenants

THE Singapore government will introduce a new bill to mandate landlords grant a rental waiver to small- and medium-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.