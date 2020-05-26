Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply higher

Hong Kong shares rallied Tuesday as worries over a controversial Chinese security law proposed for the city were overshadowed by hopes for the global economy as governments continue to ease lockdown restrictions.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.88 per cent, or 432.42 points, to 23,384.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.01 per cent, or 28.58 points, to 2,846.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 2.21 per cent, or 38.70 points, to 1,789.52.

AFP