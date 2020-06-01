You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply higher

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 4:24 PM

doc7atpty2n114kwtzokm7_doc6ue7z33jm2a4qiv61z1.jpg
Hong Kong stocks started the week with a bang Monday, rallying more than three percent on relief that Donald Trump held off unveiling severe measures against China over its security law proposal for the financial hub.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started the week with a bang Monday, rallying more than three per cent on relief that Donald Trump held off unveiling severe measures against China over its security law proposal for the financial hub.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.36 per cent, or 771.05 points, to 23,732.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.21 per cent, or 63.08 points, to 2,915.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 3.16 per cent, or 56.44 points, to 1,842.95.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 04:23 PM
Government & Economy

Worst may be over for eurozone factories, recovery to be slow: PMI

[LONDON] Eurozone manufacturers appear to have passed their nadir, a survey showed on Monday, but activity is still...

Jun 1, 2020 04:11 PM
Banking & Finance

CIMB customers join forces to challenge bank on mortgage hike decision

A GROUP of CIMB’s housing loan customers – now 25 and counting – have joined forces to challenge the bank on its...

Jun 1, 2020 03:56 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares jump as US-China worries ease

[SEOUL] South Korean shares buoyed on Monday as the US President Donald Trump's threat against China over a national...

Jun 1, 2020 03:55 PM
Stocks

Biotech-heavy 'Nasdaq of Japan' is Asia's best-performing index

[TOKYO] Japan's Mothers Index recovered to the 1,000 point milestone for the first time since December 2018 as the...

Jun 1, 2020 03:45 PM
Stocks

Europe: London, Paris stocks rally amid Frankfurt holiday

[LONDON] The London and Paris stock markets jumped Monday at the open, tracking Asian gains, but Frankfurt remained...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.