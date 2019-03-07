Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply lower

Hong Kong stocks sank Thursday on profit-taking and following a negative lead from Wall Street, while investors awaited the latest developments in the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong dropped 0.89 per cent, or 258.15 points, to 28,779.45.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 per cent, or 4.32 points, to 3,106.42 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.49 per cent, or 8.12 points, to 1,668.53.

