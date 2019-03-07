You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply lower

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 4:43 PM

file6uehxvotjn517enhc5y8.jpg
Hong Kong stocks sank Thursday on profit-taking and following a negative lead from Wall Street, while investors awaited the latest developments in the China-US trade talks.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank Thursday on profit-taking and following a negative lead from Wall Street, while investors awaited the latest developments in the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong dropped 0.89 per cent, or 258.15 points, to 28,779.45.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 per cent, or 4.32 points, to 3,106.42 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.49 per cent, or 8.12 points, to 1,668.53.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
3 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
4 Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter
5 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

Must Read

BP_HDB_070319_67.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resales drop in February, with no change in prices: SRX

BP_M1_070319_41.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SPH to compulsorily acquire all shares in M1 before delisting telco

Mar 7, 2019
Transport

Singapore's new 'Jewel' at Changi Airport set for unveiling on April 17

Mar 7, 2019
Garage

UOB crowdfunding partner OurCrowd hits US$1b in fundraising in six years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening