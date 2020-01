The Hang Seng index sank 2.82 per cent, or 789.01 points, to 27,160.63.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished with steep losses Wednesday as investors returned from their Lunar New Year break with world markets panicked by the spread of a deadly virus.

Mainland Chinese markets were still closed for the holidays.

AFP