Hong Kong stocks crept up on Monday as Asian markets opened the week on a cautious note.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks crept up on Monday as Asian markets opened the week on a cautious note.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.12 per cent, or 31.26 points, to close at 25,633.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.22 per cent, or 31.65 points, to close at 2,630.52.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 2.53 per cent, or 33.55 points, to end the day at 1,361.74.

AFP