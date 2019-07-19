You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close week on a high

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 4:53 PM

doc76abqm02zlh1hkahukbs_doc758bd8f9gi81lk9wbgew.jpg
Hong Kong shares ended the week on a strong note Friday, jumping more than one per cent on hopes for a sharp interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended the week on a strong note Friday, jumping more than one per cent on hopes for a sharp interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.07 per cent, or 303.74 points to 28,765.40.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.79 per cent, or 23.02 points, to 2,924.20 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.75 per cent, or 11.63 points, to 1,560.27.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_Keppel_190719_5.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

Must Read

jqdata27.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SATS shares fall 5.8% after drop in Q1 earnings

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse served notice of compliance by SGX over hotel investments and management agreements

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit makes SGX debut at US$0.865, down 1.7% from offer price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly