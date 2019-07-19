Hong Kong: Stocks close week on a high

Hong Kong shares ended the week on a strong note Friday, jumping more than one per cent on hopes for a sharp interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.07 per cent, or 303.74 points to 28,765.40.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.79 per cent, or 23.02 points, to 2,924.20 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.75 per cent, or 11.63 points, to 1,560.27.

AFP