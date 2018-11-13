You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close with gains

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 4:31 PM

file6ux776ufhecxw4k9hba.jpg
Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks rebounded from early steep losses to end in positive territory on Tuesday, boosted by bargain-buying, though energy firms dropped with oil prices.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks rebounded from early steep losses to end in positive territory on Tuesday, boosted by bargain-buying, though energy firms dropped with oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.62 per cent, or 159.69 points, to close at 25,792.87, having lost more than two per cent in the morning.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.93 per cent, or 24.36 points, up at 2,654.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 1.63 per cent, or 22.18 points, to 1,383.92.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

Must Read

nz-plantationgrove-131122.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town

Nov 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS launching US$5b fund for private equity and venture capital investments

nz-mexico-101018.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip for 3rd month with 0.4% drop in October: SRX

ComfortDelGro to introduce DC Fast Charging for EVs.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro sets up first electric car fast charger for public use

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening