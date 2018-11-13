Hong Kong: Stocks close with gains

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks rebounded from early steep losses to end in positive territory on Tuesday, boosted by bargain-buying, though energy firms dropped with oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.62 per cent, or 159.69 points, to close at 25,792.87, having lost more than two per cent in the morning.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.93 per cent, or 24.36 points, up at 2,654.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 1.63 per cent, or 22.18 points, to 1,383.92.

AFP