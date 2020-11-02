You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks close with healthy gains
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied on Monday following a hefty sell-off last week, with attention now on this week's US presidential election.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.46 per cent, or 352.59 points, to 24,460.01.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.59 points to 3,225.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.15 per cent, or 25.32 points, to 2,223.39.
