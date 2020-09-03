Hong Kong: Stocks close with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished lower Thursday as a weak US jobs report and geopolitical tensions overshadowed coronavirus vaccine hopes.

The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.45 per cent, or 112.49 points, to 25,007.60.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.58 per cent, or 19.82 points, to 3,384.98, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.84 per cent, or 19.59 points, to 2,301.81.

AFP