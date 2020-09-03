You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close with losses

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 4:25 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished lower Thursday as a weak US jobs report and geopolitical tensions overshadowed coronavirus vaccine hopes.

The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.45 per cent, or 112.49 points, to 25,007.60.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.58 per cent, or 19.82 points, to 3,384.98, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.84 per cent, or 19.59 points, to 2,301.81.

AFP

