Hong Kong: Stocks close with modest gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished higher on Thursday after a cautiously positive session, with investors hoping for a compromise in tariff talks between the United States and Mexico.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.26 per cent, or 69.84 points, to 26,965.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.17 per cent lower, or 33.62 points, at 2,827.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 2.08 per cent, or 31.07 points, to close at 1,463.70.

AFP