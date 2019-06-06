You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close with modest gains

Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 4:46 PM

doc75o8fbkok1xwayfpfgt_doc758bd8f9gi81lk9wbgew.jpg
Hong Kong shares finished higher on Thursday after a cautiously positive session, with investors hoping for a compromise in tariff talks between the United States and Mexico.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished higher on Thursday after a cautiously positive session, with investors hoping for a compromise in tariff talks between the United States and Mexico.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.26 per cent, or 69.84 points, to 26,965.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.17 per cent lower, or 33.62 points, at 2,827.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 2.08 per cent, or 31.07 points, to close at 1,463.70.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
2 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
3 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator

Must Read

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Flash: Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in court

lwx_jlc_250519_2.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech clarifies escrow account fund flows following disappearance of funds and JLC lawyer

Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6

Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H2 2019 GLS confirmed sites cut by 15%: MND

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening