Hong Kong: Stocks close with more gains

Hong Kong stocks rose more than one per cent Wednesday as an easing of virus lockdowns and signs the disease is easing trumped concerns about brewing China-US tensions.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose more than one per cent Wednesday as an easing of virus lockdowns and signs the disease is easing trumped concerns about brewing China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.13 per cent, or 268.82 points, to 24,137.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.63 per cent, or 18.06 points, to 2,878.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.53 per cent, or 26.92 points, to 1,790.28.

AFP