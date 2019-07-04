Hong Kong: Stocks close with small losses

Hong Kong stocks finished slightly lower on Thursday as cautious traders ignored a record-breaking lead from Wall Street, with attention now on the release of US jobs data.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.21 per cent, or 59.37 points, to 28,795.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.33 per cent, or 10.01 points, to 3,005.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.55 per cent, or 8.78 points, to 1,591.24.

AFP