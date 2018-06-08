You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks dip at open

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 9:57 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Friday morning after six days of gains, while traders await the release of Chinese trade data and the start of a potentially testy Group of Seven summit.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.25 per cent, or 77.37 points, to 31,435.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.29 per cent, or 8.90 points, to 3,100.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.22 per cent, or 3.95 points, to 1,764.01.

