Hong Kong: Stocks dip at open on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dipped slightly at the open on Tuesday as investors returned after a long Easter break.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.52 per cent, or 157.12 points, to 29,806.14.

Chinese stocks were also slightly lower as investors braced for a deluge of corporate results in a busy earnings week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.10 per cent, or 3.17 points, down at 3,211.87. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 0.17 per cent, or 3.04 points, off at 1,748.87.

