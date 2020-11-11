Hong Kong: Stocks dip at start after strong rally

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday morning following four days of strong gains that saw the market surge more than 5 per cent on vaccine hopes and Joe Biden's US election win.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday morning following four days of strong gains that saw the market surge more than 5 per cent on vaccine hopes and Joe Biden's US election win.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.28 per cent or 74.68 points to 26,226.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.18 per cent or 6.12 points to 3,354.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.44 per cent or 10.20 points to 2,298.65.

AFP