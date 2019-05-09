You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks dip in opening trade

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 9:45 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Shares in Shanghai and Hong Kong fell in the opening minutes of Thursday as investors nervously await the start of high-stakes trade talks between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong eased 0.56 per cent, or 163.85 points, to 28,839.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.78 per cent, or 22.56 points, to 2,871.20 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.91 per cent, or 13.99 points, to 1,516.32.

AFP

sentifi.com

