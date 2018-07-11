Hong Kong: Stocks dive as US threatens fresh tariffs

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks plunged more than two per cent on opening Wednesday after the US threatened tariffs on another US$200 billion of Chinese imports, ramping up a potentially damaging trade war.

The Hang Seng Index dived 2.09 per cent, or 600.37 points, to 28,081.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.66 per cent, or 46.93 points, to 2,780.70 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.74 per cent, or 27.57 points, to 1,558.21.

AFP