Hong Kong: Stocks dive on trade, emerging market fears

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Wednesday, in line with a sharp sell-off across Asia as investors fret over flagged new US tariffs on Chinese imports as well as fears that crises in several emerging markets could spill into the world economy.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.61 per cent, or 729.49 points, to close at 27,243.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.68 per cent, or 46.24 points, to 2,704.34 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.61 per cent, or 23.54 points, to 1,442.25.

