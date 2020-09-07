You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks down at close after weekend protest

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 4:32 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped on Monday, extending last week's retreat and following fresh protests over the weekend in the financial hub.

The Hang Seng Index closed 0.43 per cent lower, or 105.80 points, at 24,589.65.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.87 per cent, or 62.78 points, to close at 3,292.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 2.22 per cent, or 50.81 points, to 2,239.68.

AFP

