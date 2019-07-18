Hong Kong: Stocks down at open

Hong Kong stocks opened with losses on Thursday morning following a negative lead from Wall Street, with energy firms weighed by another drop in oil prices.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with losses on Thursday morning following a negative lead from Wall Street, with energy firms weighed by another drop in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.64 per cent, or 182.53 points, to 28,410.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.34 per cent, or 9.95 points, to 2,921.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.46 per cent, or 7.21 points, to 1,567.14.

AFP