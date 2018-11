[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down in the first few minutes of trade on Friday as profit-takers cashed out following the previous day's surge.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.24 per cent, or 61.78 points, to 26,041.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 per cent, or 1.61 points, to 2,669.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.08 per cent, or 1.12 points, to 1,399.52.

