Hong Kong: Stocks down at open

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 9:48 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with more losses Wednesday as traders tracked a sell-off on Wall Street owing to fresh concerns about the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.46 per cent, or 125.54 points, to 26,879.91.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.17 per cent, or 4.44 points, to open at 2,575.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.29 per cent, or 3.76 points, to 1,310.82.

