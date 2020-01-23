Hong Kong: Stocks down at open on virus fears

Hong Kong stocks sank at the start of trade Thursday, with investors nervous over the deadly Sars-like virus that has spread from China.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank at the start of trade Thursday, with investors nervous over the deadly Sars-like virus that has spread from China.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.82 per cent, or 231.29 points, to 28,109.75.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.74 per cent, or 22.80 points, to 3,037.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.98 per cent, or 17.91 points, to 1,801.70.

AFP