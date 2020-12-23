Hong Kong: Stocks down at start of Wednesday's trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell at the open of business on Wednesday, extending losses into a fourth day as Donald Trump hit out at the stimulus package agreed by the US Congress, raising fears it could be held up.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.14 per cent, or 36.14 points, to 26,083.11.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.17 per cent, or 5.69 points, to 3,362.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.13 per cent, or 2.89 points, to 2,267.38.

AFP