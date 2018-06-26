You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks down at the open on Tuesday

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 9:57 AM

HONG_KONG-STOCKS-085251.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street as investors grow increasingly concerned about a brewing China-US trade war.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.28 per cent, or 80.21 points, to 28,881.18.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.03 per cent, or 29.35 points, to 2,829.99.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, retreated 1.29 per cent, or 20.45 points, to 1,566.86.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy confirms former MD's lawsuit

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
3 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
4 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
5 MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

19900100U.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to fully acquire Cache's Reit, property managers in deal with CWT

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global Yellow Pages' 1-for-5 rights issue fully taken up, but by only some of its shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening