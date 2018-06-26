Hong Kong: Stocks down at the open on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street as investors grow increasingly concerned about a brewing China-US trade war.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.28 per cent, or 80.21 points, to 28,881.18.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.03 per cent, or 29.35 points, to 2,829.99.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, retreated 1.29 per cent, or 20.45 points, to 1,566.86.

