Hong Kong: Stocks down at Thursday's open

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday after a negative overnight cue from Wall Street, where a trove of bad economic data spooked investors.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday after a negative overnight cue from Wall Street, where a trove of bad economic data spooked investors.

The Hang Seng Index slid 0.5 per cent, or 119.89 points, to 24,025.45 at the open.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened down 0.45 per cent, or 12.75 points, at 2,798.43.

And the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.57 per cent, or 9.96 points, to 1,726.17 at the start.

AFP