Hong Kong: Stocks drop at open

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 10:05 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks eased in opening trade on Thursday as investors eyed high-level trade talks between China and the US beginning in Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.5 per cent, or 141.51 points, to 28,356.08.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.20 per cent lower, or 5.53 points, at 2,715.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.06 per cent, or 0.81 points, to 1,390.49.

AFP

