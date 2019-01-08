Hong Kong: Stocks drop at the open on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares edged down in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday as profit-takers moved in after a two-day rally, while dealers are keeping an eye on China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.19 per cent, or 48.40 points, to 25,787.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.11 per cent, or 2.79 points, to 2,530.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.19 per cent, or 2.47 points, down at 1,298.94.

