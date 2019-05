[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares fell in early trade on Thursday, tracking a slump across world stock markets triggered by fears of a global slowdown.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.60 per cent, or 163.53 points, to 27,072.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.39 per cent, or 11.28 points, to 2,903.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.30 per cent, or 4.61 points, to 1,537.05.

AFP