Hong Kong: Stocks edge higher at open on cautious trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose slightly in Tuesday's opening trade with investors cautious over worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.19 per cent, or 47.28 points, to 24,347.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.42 per cent, or 11.75 points, to 2,794.80, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.64 per cent, or 11.03 points, to 1718.49.

AFP