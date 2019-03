[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of business on Thursday, in line with a Wall Street advance that was fuelled by upbeat US economic data.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.29 per cent, or 83.61 points, to 28,891.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.44 per cent, or 13.35 points, to 3,013.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.80 per cent, or 13.19 points, to 1,643.35.

AFP